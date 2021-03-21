SLED: Teen dies after mother allegedly unplugs ventilator

LYNCHBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman faces charges of voluntary manslaughter after police say she intentionally killed her 13-year-old child.

According to the State Law Enforcement Division, 37-year-old Sharma Ladile Harris, in June 2020 disconnected a medical ventilator that was needed to help her child breathe. Investigators determined the machine was offline for 10 hours.

Multiple news agencies reported Harris, who lives in Sumter County, east of Columbia, was arrested Thursday. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.