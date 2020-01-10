SLED searching for missing, endangered 95-year-old man

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is searching for a missing 95-year-old man believed to be endangered.

SLED issued an “endangered person notification” Friday morning on behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The notification says Jesse Martin, 95, was last seen at Piedmont Honda on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson, SC on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Martin described as a having white hair and blue eyes, being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

His vehicle is described as a silver 2010 Honda Civic with SC license plates. His direction of travel is listed as unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

