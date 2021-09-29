SLED opens investigation into SC deputy over alleged misconduct

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has opened an investigation into a Marion County deputy for alleged misconduct, according to spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace contacted SLED Sept. 15 to request an investigation into allegations of official misconduct against one of his deputies, Crosby said. SLED has since opened an investigation.

It’s unclear exactly what the allegations of misconduct are. Crosby couldn’t release anymore information because the investigation is still ongoing.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment and got no response, but the department did share the WBTW News story on social media with the following statement:

“Sheriff Wallace requested SLED’s assistance in this matter in an effort to provide transparency and [ensure] this investigation is conducted with integrity and thoroughness.”