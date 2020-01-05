SLED investigating shooting at Florence Airport that left officer dead

FLORENCE, SC (WSAV) – UPDATE: SLED has released more information about a shooting investigation at the Florence Airport that left an officer dead.

SLED said Sunday morning, an Airport Public Safety Officer was shot by a man while conducting a traffic stop at the airport. The suspect fled the scene, but was later apprehended by Florence County Deputies.

Neither the officer, nor the suspect have been identified.

SLED stated that no other information about this case will be disclosed at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – UPDATE: The Florence County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a Florence Regional Airport officer has died in Sunday morning’s incident.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – There has been an officer-involved shooting at the Florence Regional Airport, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says the agency is working with local law enforcement to investigate this incident. It’s spokesperson said SLED was notified just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

News13’s Briana Fernandez reports crime scene tape up, about a dozen law enforcement officers on scene and blocked entrances to the airport.

SLED is expected to release more information at a later time. News13 is still working to gather more details on this developing story. Count on us for updates.