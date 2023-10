HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Hampton County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Hampton County Coroner’s Office responded to the Hampton County Jail and located an inmate, 29-year-old Shane Anthony Freeman, deceased.

Freeman’s body will be sent to MUSC for autopsy.

SLED, along with the Hampton County Coroner’s Office and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.