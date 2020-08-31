SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Marion County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced an investigation into an officer-involved shooting from Sunday evening in Marion County.

SLED says a man and a Mullins Police officer exchanged gunfire at the scene of a domestic call.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.

SLED says the incident was the 29th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving Mullins Police Department.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Mullins Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.