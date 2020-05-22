SLED investigates Florence Co. officer-involved shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced they are investigating an officer involved shooting in Florence County.

SLED says an officer from the Florence Police Department discharged their firearm Friday morning during the execution of search and arrest warrants.

Officials say no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

SLED officials say the Florence County shooting was the 19th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the second this year involving the Florence Police Department.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Florence Police Department.