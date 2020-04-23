SLED investigates deadly Florence Co. officer-involved shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Thursday the S.C. Law Enforcement Division announced a continuing investigation of a deadly officer involved shooting Wednesday night in Florence County.

Officials say gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and officers of Florence Police Department.

The suspect was killed in the incident. The name of the deceased has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

SLED says this is an ongoing investigation.

Officials say the incident was the 13th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Florence Police Department.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Florence Police Department.