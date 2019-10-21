SLED investigates 2 officer involved shootings over the weekend

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced they investigating two separate and unrelated officer involved shooting incidents this past weekend in Pickens County and Greenville County. One suspect was killed and one was arrested.

According to SLED, the first incident took place Saturday in Pickens County. One man died after a confrontation with officers from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

SLED says the second incident happened Sunday in Greenville County during the arrest of a shoplifting suspect. Officials say the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted the officer. During the altercation, the officer’s firearm discharged. The suspect, Sean Theodore Kaiser, 40, faces charges including resisting and assaulting a police officer.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.

According to SLED, the incidents are the 40th and 41st officer involved shootings in South Carolina in 2019. It is the first incident this year involving Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the fifth incident involving the Greenville Sheriff’s Office. In 2018, there were 43 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involving the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and one involving the Greenville Sheriff’s Office.

