SLED: Former police officer & recruit arrested for alleged insurance scam

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a former North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer and recruit in connection to an alleged October 2021 insurance scam.

According to SLED, former officer Armani Ellison and former recruit Tariq Ramkalup were charged with misconduct in office and presenting false claims for insurance payments.

Warrants state that Ellison submitted an insurance claim in which he stated he was driving on the I-26W 199B exit ramp when he “came to an abrupt stop” which caused a 2017 Mercedes driven by Ramkalup “to swerve off the left side of the exit ramp and strike a ditch and several trees.”

Ramkalup submitted an identical claim.

The men said that they did not know each other, but they were coworkers and roommates at the time.

Ellison also “included a photocopy of his NCPD issued identification card in an attempt to influence the outcome of the insurance claim.”

SLED’s investigation determined that the Mercedes was involved in a single-vehicle collision days earlier, and Ellison was the driver.

According to the warrants, “Ellison admitted to SLED agents that he provided false statements to Traveler’s Insurance in an attempt to secure payment to fix Ramkalup’s vehicle.” Ellison estimated the repair cost to be around $15,000.

They are currently being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

NCPD requested SLED investigate.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will prosecute the case.

