SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a former law enforcement officer with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Christopher Todd Ard, 32, faces a charge of Misconduct in Office.

SLED says Ard stole another person’s prescription drugs while acting in his official capacity.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Ard was booked at the Florence County Detention Center.