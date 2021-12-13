SLED asked to investigate after inmate dies at Marion County Detention Center

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County authorities have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate after a prisoner at the county’s detention center died on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the person was found unresponsive in a jail cell about 10:50 p.m. on Friday. The name of the person has not been released, and no other information was immediately available.

Sheriff Brian Wallace asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation, the Facebook post said.