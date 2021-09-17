Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas suspends 2021 bowl game due to COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG (WBTW) – For the second consecutive year, the annual NC-SC Shrine Bowl will not be played due to COVID-19.

The board of directors met on Thursday and felt like they couldn’t put together a high-quality game given the current circumstances with COVID-19 right now.

The game was taken place for over 8 decades and features 44 of the best players from North Carolina against South Carolina at season’s end. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 18th at Wofford.

Game Chairman Ronnie Blount described the conditions leading up to this year’s game saying “Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and Medical Staff have continued their due diligence in trying to prepare for the upcoming shrine bowl game. The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible.”

The board decided to cancel the game in order to protect the safety and best interest of everyone involved in the game including sponsors, players, coaches, staff, patrons and medical personnel.

Although the game has been cancelled, coaches will select a team of 44 players from each state in October to give graduating seniors an opportunity to have been named a Shrine Bowl selectee to add to their honor and achievements for their high school career.

Below is a press release sent out by the Shrine Bowl.