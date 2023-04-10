ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WSAV) – Six people were injured in a shooting on Isle of Palms, outside of Charleston Friday during local senior skip-day festivities.

Two teens, a 16- and 18-year-old, were arrested for gun charges in connection with the shooting.

Rep. Nancy Mace was driving with her kids and watched the first responders pass by her to get to the scene Friday night — a scene she says is a mile or so from her home.

“It was difficult for my kids to go to bed Friday night. They were scared, they were worried and scared, worried for their friends that were running for their lives during that mass shooting,” said Mace.

The conservative congresswoman says she owns guns and isn’t interested in banning them, but admits something has to be done.

“I’m a big constitutional conservative but at the same time, I’m also a suburban mom,” said Mace.

“The first thing my kids asked me was ‘Mommy, where was the Amber Alert for us to know we are near a shooting?’ We don’t have that, so it’s like some of the basic common sense things we can do. Like hey, be alerted that you are near a shooting and take cover or take shelter. That seems like it’s common sense but we can’t even do that, it seems like.”

She says common sense is getting caught up in the political game with children trapped in the middle.

“Where’s that middle ground?” asks Mace. “You aren’t going to ban guns, that’s one side of it, but then the other side doesn’t want to have a conversation about where’s the in-between.”

“The state of South Carolina, for example, has eight databases with criminal information,” she continued. “They don’t talk to one another, so when you are doing a background check and trying to see if a bad guy is trying to buy a gun, you don’t have all the information in one place.”

Mace said: “I worked on a bill last year called the Active Shooter Alert, which is an Amber Alert. If there is a mass shooting and you are nearby, there are some very common measures you can use.”

“Both sides want to dig in their heels and say my way or the highway, and that is not keeping our kids safe.”

Mace says she is working with some state-level leaders on what can be done in South Carolina, and adds that the governor’s office is looking at proposals.

She is talking with congressional leaders with the hope the recent rash of violence will finally get them to be “serious” about gun control, or find solutions other than banning guns, so everyone can sleep more peacefully at night.