1 arrested, 3 sought in deadly South Carolina nightclub shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – One man has been arrested in connection with a nightclub shooting that left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina early Sunday.

According to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, the Lavish Lounge shooting suspect was taken into custody in Georgia with the help of the Athens-Clarke and Gwinnett county police departments.

The sheriff has released photos of three persons of interest and is asking anyone with information on their identities to call CrimeStoppers. Authorities believe there is at least one other shooter involved in the incident.

Lewis said it’s believed the suspect and three persons of interest were traveling with trap rapper Foogiano who was advertised to be playing at the club on July 4.

The shooting unfolded after a fight near the stage in which gang signs were displayed, the sheriff explained. Twelve rounds were fired, eight people were injured and two were fatally shot in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Mykala Bell and Clarence Sterling Johnson.

Johnson worked as a security guard at the Lavish Lounge. Friends affectionately referred to him as “CJ” and “Big Sterling,” an affable man always happy to help out when he could.

“You wouldn’t have met a nicer guy to be honest,” the sheriff said.

Bell was 23 and a single mom of two small children. Family members described her as a caring person who looked after her younger family members.

The sheriff said in total, 10 people were taken to the hospital. Lewis said he thinks only one person, who needed surgery, remains hospitalized.

The county is working to shut down Lavish Lounge and another nightclub, Dolce, calling both public nuisances. The chairman said there are several factors involved in the shutdown, including the discharge of firearms, failure to provide sufficient security, and a high number of law enforcement response calls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report