Sheriff’s Office names new police dog after fallen officer

by: AP News

Kilo and Cpl. Andrew Gillette
photos: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina has named its newest police dog after a fallen officer who even after being mortally wounded kept shooting at a gunman to keep him from firing at other officers.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Kilo joined the agency earlier this month.

Deputies say the dog is named for sheriff’s Cpl. Andrew Gillette, whose radio call sign was Kilo-8.

The new police dog is trained to find drugs, track suspects and help apprehend them.

Gillette was killed in February 2020 as he served an eviction notice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

