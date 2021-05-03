Sheriff’s office asks for deadly force training simulator

by: AP News

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Deputies in Anderson County are looking to buy a $200,000 training simulator that puts officers, virtually, in a potential deadly force situation.

The Independent-Mail newspaper reports that the Sherriff’s Office is asking the Anderson County Council to buy the  VirTra V-300 Law Enforcement Simulator.

The agency says the machine gives instant feedback on a number of different deadly force situations and has a variety of virtual firearms.

Officials say the system will help deputies with decisions on when they need to use deadly force and when it can be avoided.

