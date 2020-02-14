Sheriff: SC deputy shot man after being shot at with rifle

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina shot a man suspected of domestic violence after the man shot at the officer with a rifle.

Investigators say the Charleston County deputy was trying to pull the man over after the domestic violence call in North Charleston around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the man stopped his car and started to run into woods, then fired at the deputy with his rifle.

Investigators say the officer fired back and struck the man, who was taken to the hospital.

His name and condition have not been released.

The deputy was not injured.