EFFINGHAM, S.C. (AP) — The former clerk for a small northeast South Carolina town has been charged with embezzlement of public funds.

In a post on Facebook, investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Tina Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the county’s detention center. Bond has not yet been set. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Between March 23 and Aug. 7, Sullivan, while acting as clerk for Pamplico, used the town’s credit card without approval for various personal transactions totaling about $9,400, the sheriff’s office said. Details on what Sullivan spent the money on was not immediately released.

If convicted on the felony charge, Sullivan could face up to five years in prison and a fine.

Sullivan’s next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 22, 2023, Florence County court records show.