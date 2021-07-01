Sheriff: Deputy kills man after surrender pleas ignored

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says a man shot and killed by a deputy at his South Carolina home told him he would not surrender peacefully.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers says deputies were trying to arrest 51-year-old John “Hayden” Inabinet III after he fired several shots at a family member earlier in the day at his St. Matthews home.

Summers say he knew Inabinet for years and along with his family urged him to give up without violence.

Instead, the sheriff says , Inabinet fired a semi-automatic pistol from the front porch at deputies trying to arrest him and one fired back, killing him.