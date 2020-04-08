Sheriff: Deadly shoot-out at family gathering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina said a man was fatally shot and another was wounded at a family gathering.

DeShawn Dingle was fatally shot at a family event Sunday, news outlets reported.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Dingle showed up to the gathering around 3 a.m. Sunday and began to wave around a pistol.

Authorities said several residents tried to calm Dingle down but failed.

Authorities said a 32-year-old unidentified man shot at Dingle, who returned fire.

Both men were hospitalized and Dingle later died.

The condition of the unidentified man wasn’t immediately released.

It’s unclear why Dingle threatened the family at the event.

No arrests have been made.