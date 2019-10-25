Sheriff: Cellphone distracted man hits deputy in school zone

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy has been released from the hospital hours after being struck by a SUV driver looking at his cellphone while speeding through a South Carolina school zone.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said the driver was going 40 mph when he hit deputy Chelsea Cockrell about 7:10 a.m. Thursday outside Lugoff Elementary School.
Boan posted video on Facebook showing Cockrell directing traffic in a reflective jacket and waving reflective batons when she was hit. She braces herself a moment before the impact on state Highway 34.
The speed limit for the school zone is 25 mph.
WATCH VIDEO HERE (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)
Boan says the SUV driver told people at the scene he was looking at his cellphone and didn’t see the deputy. The Highway Patrol is investigating.