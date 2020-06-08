Sheriff and chief deputy in SC county infected with COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) — The sheriff and chief deputy in one rural South Carolina county both have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon and Chief Deputy Chris Page will not return to the office for at least 14 days and until they are cleared by doctors.

Health workers are tracing anyone who came in extended contact with the men to encourage them to be tested.

The sheriff’s office also is cleaning its office, all equipment and vehicles. South Carolina has seen a spike in cases in the past two weeks.

The state saw a record 447 new cases Friday.