Sheriff: 270 dogs, other animals found at SC puppy mill

by: AP News

Barry Davis, 46 & Barbara Timms, 70
photos: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they have found more than 270 dogs and other animals in appalling conditions at what they called a puppy mill.

Laurens County deputies say someone called this week because they were concerned about the health of a puppy they bought at a home in Ware Shoals.

Deputies say the animals were stacked in cages on top of each other, covered in urine and feces.

Deputies charged 70-year-old Barbara Timms and 46-year-old Barry Davis with two counts of ill treatment of animals.

Authorities say the dogs were mostly Chihuahuas.

Chickens, ducks and rabbits were found on the property too.

