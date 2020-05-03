Several South Carolina state parks reach capacity Sunday morning

by: Matt Fortin

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several state parks have reported that they’ve reached capacity and have temporarily closed to day-use visitors, according to the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.

Below are the parks that have reached capacity as of 11 a.m. Sunday:

  • Croft
  • Keowee-Toxaway
  • Jones Gap
  • Table Rock
  • Paris Mountain
  • Devils Fork
  • Myrtle Beach

These parks will be reopened when a safe capacity is reached, S.C. State Parks said online.

State parks were reopened with certain limitations Friday following a closure due to COVID-19.

