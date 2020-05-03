Several South Carolina state parks reach capacity Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several state parks have reported that they’ve reached capacity and have temporarily closed to day-use visitors, according to the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.

Below are the parks that have reached capacity as of 11 a.m. Sunday:

Croft

Keowee-Toxaway

Jones Gap

Table Rock

Paris Mountain

Devils Fork

Myrtle Beach

These parks will be reopened when a safe capacity is reached, S.C. State Parks said online.

State parks were reopened with certain limitations Friday following a closure due to COVID-19.