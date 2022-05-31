CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say multiple people were injured during a shooting in downtown Charleston late Monday night, including law enforcement officials.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to the area of America and South Streets just before midnight for gunshots.

A spokesperson for Charleston PD, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, said multiple people were struck by gunfire and are being treated at area hospitals. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Sgt. Wolfsen said one Charleston PD officer who was near the location at the time suffered minor injuries during the shooting. “The officer is in the process of being released from the hospital,” she said. It is unclear how the officer was injured.

Security video obtained by News 2 shows dozens of people on the street Monday night. You can then hear the sound of repeated gunfire and individuals running from the area.

Meanwhile, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist CPD. Several deputies were assigned to crowd control, during which two deputies were assaulted by members of the crowd, resulting in minor injuries of the deputies.

Two people – members of the crowd – were arrested for assaulting the deputies.

“One person swung at a deputy, striking the deputy in the face. The deputy was later treated for facial injuries. Another deputy was knocked to the ground by a member of the crowd. The deputy suffered cuts to the head and arm,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, officers were being “physically fought” by several people in the area of Mary and Nassau Streets. Ayesha McGee immediately engaged with the deputy while verbally berating them for attempting to secure the scene.

“Ayesha then approached and attempted to body slam my body to the ground with her body,” the CCSO report stated. They said the woman was successful in knocking the deputy to the ground, but she was restrained by other officers.

“My head hit the concrete during the fall, leaving a 2-3 inch laceration on the rear of my head,” the deputy wrote.

The other individual arrested, Tahira McGee, struck a CCSO deputy across the face after becoming “enraged,” according to another report.

Tahira McGee of North Charleston is being charged with second-degree assault and battery and resisting arrest while Ayesha Saleemah McGee of North Charleston is being charged with third-degree assault and battery.







Ayesha Saleemah McGee







Tahira McGee

No deputies were injured by gunfire.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting incident. This is a developing story, count on 2 for updates.