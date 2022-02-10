Senators send amended medical marijuana bill to SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Senate gave an amended version of the SC Compassionate Care Act third reading Thursday. The bill is now headed to the House.

More than 70 amendments were proposed to the legislation on the floor over the last few weeks.

“What you saw the last three weeks is what is supposed to happen in a representative democracy,” said Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort), the bill’s sponsor.

The bill would allow physicians in South Carolina to treat a patient with debilitating medical conditions with medical marijuana. Doctors would be required to meet with patients in person. Patients would be limited to a two-week supply of cannabis.

Only certain, regulated pharmacies would be allowed to give a patient medical marijuana after a doctor’s recommendation. Davis said the changes made to the bill on the floor mirror some of the medical cannabis laws in other states.

He said an amendment that requires pharmacists to be a part of the process helped build more support for S.150.

“I think that brought a lot of votes on to the side of the bill. They recognized on the front end that it was very conservative, physicians needed to have an in-person diagnosis,” Davis said. “They had to certify a patient had a qualifying condition. On the dispensing end, having a medical professional involved addressed some concerns.”

Another proposal added to the bill on the floor includes a provision that would allow established hemp farmers in the state to get priority for licenses.

Law enforcement and some conservative groups in the state remain opposed to the bill.

Next Tuesday, House Speaker Jay Lucas will read the bill across the desk and then assign it to a committee. A companion bill to S.150 filed last year was referred to the House Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs in 2021. It is currently residing in that committee.

Davis said he will be available to House members who have questions about the legislation.

“I really do think this bill is so well drawn at this point in time. It addresses all concerns and ultimately I think this is something Governor McMaster would sign,” said Davis.