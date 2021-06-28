Sen. Tim Scott to announce re-election campaign during events across SC

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, not shown, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — U.S. Senator Tim Scott will officially launch his 2022 re-election campaign during an event Monday in North Charleston.

Sen. Scott is a North Charleston native and began his political career when he was elected to Charleston County Council back in 1995. He later joined the South Carolina House of Representatives before being elected to serve as a U.S. Congressman and U.S. Senator in 2013.

The Senator is expected to meet with leaders in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville as he launches his third statewide campaign in South Carolina.

Monday’s event at the Charleston Area Convention Center began at 8:40 a.m. He will also be in Columbia to make the announcement around noon.

He will address invited guests and the media as announces plans to run for re-election.