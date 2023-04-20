COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has requested $4.2 million to support South Carolina law enforcement officers.

The announcement comes after Graham released his funding requests for the 2024 fiscal year.

According to officials, the funding will help law enforcement as well as support projects that include new vehicles and equipment, information sharing and upgraded 911 technology.

Here’s a breakdown of the division of that funding:

City of Sumter: $157,000 for a drug and substance analyzer.

Greenwood County: $900,000 for a 911 technology upgrade for the County Sheriff’s Office.

Lancaster County: $770,000 for law enforcement vehicles for the County Sheriff’s Office.

Richland County: $1 million for a unified command post for the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Town of Bluffton: $1.34 million for law enforcement equipment.

City of Newberry: $88,000 for improved law enforcement technology and equipment.

WSAV News 3 reached out to the Bluffton Police Department about the potential funding and they told us that the money would go toward a new radio system for all officers because theirs has to be replaced. The rest would be for general police equipment like cars, equipment, etc. for their officers.