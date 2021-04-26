Sen. Graham: Systemic racism doesn’t exist in US, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is doubling down on his remarks that systemic racism does not exist in the U.S. nor South Carolina.

He spoke with reporters Monday in Charleston, echoing comments made on Fox News the day prior. The senator disagreed with President Joe Biden’s statement following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Biden said the murder of George Floyd allowed the world to see “the systemic racism that is a stain on our nation’s soul.”

“We’ve come a long way,” Graham told reporters. “Are we a perfect country? No. But we’re not systematic racist. I don’t think our police officers are racist.”

The senator said more can be done on community policing and getting more people of color in the policing business.

“Striving to be better is always the goal, but now, I do not believe my state, I do not believe my nation, is systematically racist. Too many people have gone too far,” he said, citing the elections of former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Tim Scott and Nikki Haley.

When asked what he would say to constituents who feel discriminated against, Graham replied: “You have a voice, use it. You can vote, go vote. You have a chance to participate.”