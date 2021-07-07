Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Sen. Graham submits $230.3M funding request for SC military facilities

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday submitted funding requests to the Senate Appropriations Committee, seeking millions of dollars for projects on South Carolina military facilities.

If approved, Joint Base Charleston could receive $59M.

$30M would be be put towards building a new Fire and Rescue station “to centralize essential emergency dispatch services into a 911 dispatch center and maximize base and airfield fire protection.”

$29M would be put towards constructing “a flight line support facility, which [would] include administration and warehouse areas to support the current C-17 fleet.” Joint Base Charleston is home to one of the largest fleets of C-17s in the United States Air Force.

The majority of the funds would be used by Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, with $122.6M requested for the building of “an aircraft maintenance hangar with applied instructional space, multi-story parking facility, operations support spaces, an da hangar shop annex to support the F-35 training squadron.”

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort would also receive $5M to properly equip facilities to handle, store, and recycle hazardous waste.

$13.7M would be given to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island for construction projects, including “an F-35 Operational Support Facility, the Instrument Landing System project at Beaufort, and Entry Control Facility improvements at Parris Island.”

Fort Jackson would receive $21M to be put towards Phase 1 of the Reception Barracks project.

$9M would be allocated to McEntire Joint National Guard Base “to provide a hazardous cargo pad to the 169th Fighter Wing, which they currently do not have.”

Graham said that additional requests could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories