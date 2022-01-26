Sen. Graham says SC lawmakers should call for federal balanced budget amendment

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) was at the South Carolina State House Tuesday afternoon.

He was there to voice his support for a balanced budget amendment to the US Constitution.

According to Graham, in order for a Balanced Budget Amendment to become law on the federal level, it could be proposed by two-thirds of both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Then it would need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states.

Sen. Graham said it would be difficult to get 67 votes in the U.S. Senate. He said if Republicans controlled the Senate after the midterm elections he would call for a vote so all Senators could go on record.

He said, “We’re going to become Greece as a nation if we don’t turn this around. It’s going to require compromise. No one party is going to save Medicare and Social Security.”

Sen. Graham said he is also in favor of an effort in South Carolina to become the 28th state to call for an Article V convention to propose a Balanced Budget Amendment to the United States Constitution.

“My hope is that at the state level, we can make it clear to members of Congress what they should be doing. I have gotten your message loud and clear,” Graham said.

Last May, the SC House passed a joint resolution to join an effort to hold a Convention of the States to make changes to the US Constitution. The bill is currently in the Senate.

South Carolina House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) voted against that legislation. He said state and federal government should always strive for a balanced budget but there is nothing stopping Congress from passing a balanced budget right now.

Rep. Rutherford said, “You don’t turn around when your party isn’t in the White House and demand this now. You could have had one then and you didn’t.”