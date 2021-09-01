Second arrest made in S.C. shooting that killed teen

Stephanie Deshay Holmes has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Greenwood. (Greenwood Police)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A second arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that killed a teenager last week in Greenwood.

Detectives charged Stephanie Deshay Holmes, 38, of Greenwood, with accessory after the fact of a felony. Holmes assisted the suspect in commission of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thursday August 26, Dixie Pauline Derrick, 19, of Greenwood, was shot at Twin Oaks Apartments on Holman Street. She later died.

The Greenwood Police Department said the first suspect, Keela Rochelle Stoudemire, 30, of Clinton, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.