ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – Estill Police ask for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Craig Housey, Jr., 17, was last seen a week ago on September 3rd.

Housey was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large white Adidas symbol on the front, blue jeans, and black sneakers in the area of Clarke Ave and 1st Street in Estill. Housey may be in the Jasper County area. If you have any information about Housey’s whereabouts, please call Estill police at 803-625-3699.