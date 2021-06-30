Search continues for man kidnapped at gunpoint in Aiken

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) — It’s been five days since 29-year-old Jhaz Allison was last seen alive. His family wants him home. Investigators want answers.

29-year-old Jhaz Allison

Allison’s mother told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office three armed black males held her son at gunpoint Thursday. She says they forcefully took Allison near a house on Smallridge Street, and drove away in a 2008 white Chevy Tahoe that was being driven by a black female.

Allison’s mother tells NewsChannel 6 she wants her son returned home alive.

At 2:55 a.m. Friday morning, deputies spotted the 2008 white Chevy Tahoe at the Enmarket Gas Station on Edgefield Hwy. Dahkir Anderson, Austin Martin and Sharla Hamilton were taken into custody.

According to arrest warrants obtained by NewsChannel 6, deputies discovered a black bag in the car, which contained three guns that “were being carried illegally.” Marijuana, ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescriptions drugs were also found. All three suspects denied knowledge of the bag or its contents. They are now facing drug and weapons charges charges, as well as kidnapping and attempted murder.

A fourth male suspect has yet to be located. Investigators believe Allison is in danger. Allison is 6’1″ tall and 168 pounds.

Anyone with information about the investigation or Allison’s whereabouts is asked to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers or the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. A $1,000 reward is being offered.