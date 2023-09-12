HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Fire Rescue is extending a special thank you today to some citizens who went above and beyond to help save a man’s life.

Five Sea Pines Country Club staff and members were all given commendations by Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue for their response to a cardiac arrest on the pickleball courts back in July.

Bob Payne was having a heart attack when the men stepped up. They called 911, administered CPR, got one of the club’s AEDs and shocked his heart back into rhythm all before EMTs were able to get on the scene. The rescue personnel shocked him twice before getting him to the hospital for treatment. Everyone involved says those regular folks were lifesavers that day.

“It’s a true testament to the guys that work here. They started CPR on him, they defibrillated him as we got on scene so it was a great team effort,” said Sr. Firefighter Sean Roos of the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue. “We got him in the ambulance and he was re-arrested and we were able to get him back. It was one of those great team efforts and great outcomes and that’s one of the biggest things we saw that day.”

All the people involved had taken the Hilton Head Fire Rescue Team’s CPR classes in the past. If you would like to learn this life-saving technique – the fire rescue department offers classes regularly.

Click or tap here for more information on those classes.