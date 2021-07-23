School starts back at several South Carolina districts

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Students in several South Carolina districts returned to school Thursday.

The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports all three districts in Greenwood County and schools in McCormick County started the 2021-22 year in July because they have started a mostly year-round calendar.

Students get extended breaks at the end of each nine-week period and a longer break in June or July, but not as long as a typical summer break.

Supporters of the year-round calendar says it gives students more frequent breaks to prevent burnout and an opportunity for students who fall behind to catch up during those breaks.