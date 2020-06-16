School employee fired after ‘highly offensive’ Facebook post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district says it has fired an employee who made what the district describes as a “highly offensive and unacceptable” post on a TV station’s Facebook page.

The remarks were made on the page for WCIV-TV / ABC News 4.

They responded to a report that state Rep. J.A. Moore had tweeted that he’d like to topple a statue of John C. Calhoun, who argued for slavery and states’ rights.

News agencies report that the Charleston County School District put the employee on administrative leave, then fired the person.