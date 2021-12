COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) has released a preliminary report indicating that 1020 motorists have died on S.C. roadways this year.

According to SCDPS, of the 1020 fatalities in 2021, 681 had access to seatbelts, and 330 were not wearing one.

The report continues with 154 pedestrian deaths, 145 motorcycle deaths, and 18 bicycle deaths being reported this year, as of December 5.

