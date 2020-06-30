SCDMV resumes Class D drivers skills tests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) resumes skills tests for standard driver’s licenses Tuesday.

Officials say the skill tests for non-commercial vehicle drivers who want to obtain Class D license will be offered by appointment only, Monday through Friday, at SCDMV locations across the state.

The SCDMV stopped offering the skills tests in mid-March due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

The agency will now offer a modified version of the test that follows social distancing recommendations.

The SCDMV continues to offer motorcycle and commercial driver’s license (CDL) skills testing by appointment at select SCDMV locations.

Skills tests for recreational vehicle (RV) licenses or licenses for Class E and F licenses remain suspended.

Find more information and how to make an appointment HERE.