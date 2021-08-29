SCDMV changing driver’s tests because of COVID-19 case spike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina has the Department of Motor Vehicles changing how it gives road tests for driver’s licenses.

The agency started requiring masks for both new drivers and examiners on Wednesday. On Monday, they will again require appointments for driving tests. And on Sept. 7 they will go back to how they handled testing at the start of the pandemic where the examiner is outside the car.

The DMV says the modified skills test evaluates the same abilities as the regular test with the examiner scoring the test from outside. The agency is encouraging masks, but not requiring them in its branches.