SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) offers free classes online to get South Carolinians back in the workforce.

SCDEW says more than 4,000 people have enrolled.

There are 4,300 different courses to choose from.

Those enrolled can earn professional certificates from top universities and companies like Facebook, Google and IBM.

Individuals can enroll in the program through the end of October.

Find out more with the PDF file below.