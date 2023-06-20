COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is warning the public of a scam offering hunters rewards for collared deer.

A scam post has been floating around several hunting Facebook groups reading, “The rumors are true!!! Banded deer will be rewarded as follows: Orange (being the most common $50, Blue $125, and Red $250. All others will receive a hat.”

The rumors are not true.

SCDNR officials say they are not “banding” or collaring any deer in South Carolina for a rewards program.

“Be cautious of what you see on social media and check our official social media accounts or website for information regarding SCDNR projects and programs,” SCDNR wrote on their official Facebook page.