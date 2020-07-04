SC woman wins $250,000 in state lottery

South Carolina News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman stopped at a convenience store to pick up her favorite lottery ticket but the store didn’t have it. But she didn’t go away empty handed.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports she picked another ticket, scratched it and was surprised to find out that she was holding a $250,000 winner.

The South Carolina Education Lottery, in a news release, said the S & J Mart, which sold the Boiling Springs woman the 50X ticket, received a $2,500 commission.

Four top prizes remain in the 50X game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories