SC woman wins $250,000 in state lottery

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman stopped at a convenience store to pick up her favorite lottery ticket but the store didn’t have it. But she didn’t go away empty handed.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports she picked another ticket, scratched it and was surprised to find out that she was holding a $250,000 winner.

The South Carolina Education Lottery, in a news release, said the S & J Mart, which sold the Boiling Springs woman the 50X ticket, received a $2,500 commission.

Four top prizes remain in the 50X game.