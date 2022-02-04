SC woman originally from Ukraine concerned about father as tensions rise with Russia

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – There are 5,300 miles between Clemson, SC and Kyiv, the Capital of Ukraine. A woman from Clemson is from Kyiv and that is where her father is currently living, near the heart of rising tensions from Russia.

A piece of Lyudmyla Tsykalova’s father sits in her Clemson home, art hanging on the walls that he painted.

“You try not to think about the possible danger, it feels so unrealistic that something so bad could happen,” said Lyudmyla Tsykalova who lives in Clemson.

It has been a while since she has seen him. He lives thousands of miles away in her home country of the Ukraine.

“As of now, there are Russian troops on the border, on the closest border to the capital and it’s just 60 miles from where my dad is so it’s really nearby,” Tsykalova said.

A country that is facing an ongoing and very serious threat from Russia. To say the least, she’s very worried about her father right now. Especially, if things do turn for the worst.

“If there is actual military action, the airports will be the first place to be impacted, escaping from Kyiv would be much more difficult,” said Tsykalova.

She told 7NEWS, he’s not showing the same fear yet. Life on the brink of war has become more normal there ever since the conflict began.

“There are Russian troops somewhere more or less on the border from evading for the past seven years and people have to live with it. People have their families, must be fed, there are utilities that need to be paid, jobs,” Tsykalova explained.

But Tsykalova told 7NEWS, part of her fear, stems from a history of little respect for human life, violence and death. A past, her family suffered through.

“The whole village where his family was, suffered very bad starvation,” said Tsykalova about one of her relatives.

She believes having the presence of U.S. troops near there helps and hopes other countries continue to show their support for her home.

But what she thinks is also needed right now, unity and keeping this country’s democracy strong.

“For the United States to be able to avoid the conflict in Ukraine, a huge thing is for the United States to stay united, to avoid the divisions that have been happening here in the past year,” said Tsykalova.

For now though, it’s a waiting game for Tsykalova, as her father’s safety rests at the front of her mind.