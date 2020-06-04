SC woman charged with mailing drugs to inmates

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released arrest warrants Thursday for charges against a Rock Hill woman accused of mailing drugs to two inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution.

Melanie Lace Rader, 33, faces charges including trafficking methamphetamines, possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute and introducing contraband into a prison.

The charges involve a month-long investigation into Rader, her boyfriend and inmates at McCormick.

Officials say multiple packages containing methamphetamines and marijuana were mailed to the inmates and intercepted at the prison.

Authorities searched Rader’s Rock Hill home and discovered bundles of drugs including meth, hashish, and cocaine.