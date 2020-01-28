SC woman charged with child endangerment, DUI after crash with 3 children

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of driving under the influence and child endangerment following a crash on New Hope Road on Saturday.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to New Hope Road and Nazareth Road in the county for a report of an overturned vehicle with someone trapped around 8:40pm.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder with a North Carolina license plate upside down and which had reportedly hit and damaged a telephone pole.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies asked a woman, who reportedly smelled of alcohol, what happened, but she did not respond.

The report said that the woman – identified as 32-year-old Leticia Pitalua of Gastonia – was taken to the hospital along with three children who were in the car at the time.

Leticia Pitalua, 32

Pitalua was treated for her injuries before being arrested and charged with DUI and Child Endangerment.

The three children – ages 12, 6, and 2 – were placed into the care of their father and grandparents.

Pitalua remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.