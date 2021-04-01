SC Veterans’ Professional Advancement Program to connect veterans with resources, events, & tools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce (SC Chamber) launched a new initiative in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SC DVA) aimed at providing a place within the business community for veterans to connect with resources, events, and tools to grow their careers and businesses.

The new initiative, called the Veterans’ Professional Advancement Series, will feature quarterly webinars and meetings, an annual event, and the opportunity for veterans to connect with SC Chamber members and leaders.

The first webinars will be held on April 15th and April 22nd with the Small Business Administration and Bank of America respectively and will focus on creating a business plan and securing funding for a business. Future webinars will include topics such as educational opportunities for veterans, workforce issues, marketing a veteran-owned business, and more.

To learn more about this new initiative, please contact Sarah Cohen at sarah.cohen@scchamber.net or 706-339-8304.