SC unemployment insurance benefits claims decrease close to 6,000 claims compared to previous week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) released unemployment insurance benefits claim data for last week.

DEW says 18,986 South Carolinians filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits during the week of May 24- May 30. The number is a decrease of 5,964 initial claims from the previous week.

Officials say this is the 7th decrease recorded since mid-March.

A total of 559,531 initial claims have been filed in the last 11 weeks in South Carolina.

DEW says they have paid more than $1.8 billion in a combination of state UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.