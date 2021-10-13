SC toy store prepares for potential toy shortage

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Experts are urging kids to make their Christmas lists sooner rather than later.

Shipping delays and a lack of workers are behind a toy shortage that’s likely to be seen this holiday season.

This Christmas will be Small Town Toys’ first Christmas after opening in July. Shelves there were full as of Tuesday but as the holiday season quickly approaches the owner is working overtime to keep goodies in stock.

“Well of course we got the Fisher-Price. All this stuff is Fisher-Price, so that’s big,” Morgan Harmer said, owner of Small Town Toys in Downtown Conway.

Harmer expects Hot Wheels, Pokemon cards and fidget toys to be on many kids Christmas wish lists this year. “Every small town needs a toy store,” Harmer said determined to overcome every challenge the pandemic has thrown her way.

“You know just stepping out doing it with everything going on but I just stepped ahead of the game and went ahead and started ordering stuff,” Harmer said.

However, some orders are sitting without an expected delivery date. Harmer told News13 she started ordering extra toys when she first opened anticipating what experts are calling a crisis.

“Some toymakers are being stuck with some very tough decisions this holiday season,” Adrienne Appell, with The Toy Association said. Appell said the potential shortage stems from pandemic shutdowns.

“Having boats where they need to be. There aren’t enough containers where they need to be. Then when ships are getting to port they aren’t able to unload because you have a shortage of truckers,” Appell said.

All of this sparking an increase in the price tags. If shoppers plan on fully stuffing stockings this year experts say the time to shop is now.

The anticipated shortage experts warn may make room for counterfeit toys sold online which do not meet U.S. safety standards.

Experts encourage families to shops at local retailers to keep kids happy and safe this holiday season.